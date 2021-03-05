SAS traffic figures for February 2021: -89%

André Orban
Continued strict travel restrictions in February led to a further reduction of the traffic programme and fewer passengers.

Through February, 225,000 passengers flew with SAS, a decrease of 20% compared with January this year and down some 89% year-on-year. SAS continued to adapt capacity (ASK) to lower demand and, compared with January, ASK declined 16%, which was almost 81% lower than last year.

The travel restrictions continue to put pressure on demand, which has resulted in a further adjustment of offered destinations and departures in February. Strong demand for cargo services has enabled SAS to maintain parts of its intercontinental production, though this has resulted in a low overall passenger load factor of 26%. However, the load factor for our Scandinavian and European operations has stabilised at around 40% and even increased 4 percentage points for the month compared with January,” says Rickard Gustafson, CEO of SAS.

SAS scheduled traffic Feb21 Change1 Nov20- Feb21 Change1
ASK (Mill.) 673 -79.7% 3 421 -75.7%
RPK (Mill.) 173 -91.9% 978 -89.7%
Passenger load factor 25.8% -39.3 p u 28.6% -39.1 p u
No. of passengers (000) 225 -88.7% 1 223 -84.9%
Geographical development, schedule Feb21           vs.          Feb20 Nov20- Feb21    vs.   Nov19-Feb20
RPK ASK RPK ASK
Intercontinental -97.6% -72.7% -96.6% -78.9%
Europe/Intrascandinavia -95.2% -91.4% -91.8% -85.2%
Domestic -77.1% -65.2% -71.2% -47.7%
SAS charter traffic Feb21 Change1 Nov20- Feb21 Change1
ASK (Mill.) 6 -97.0% 26 -96.2%
RPK (Mill.) 2 -98.7% 10 -98.4%
Load factor 38.5% -52.9 p u 38.2% -53.9 p u
No. of passengers (000) 1 -99.1% 3 -98.7%
SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter) Feb21 Change1 Nov20- Feb21 Change1
ASK (Mill.) 678 -80.6% 3 447 -76.6%
RPK (Mill.) 176 -92.4% 988 -90.3%
Load factor 25.9% -40.6 p u 28,7% -40.1 p u
No. of passengers (000) 225 -89.0% 1 226 -85.3%

1 Change compared to same period last year. p u = percentage units

Preliminary yield and PASK Feb21 Nominal change FX adjusted change
Yield, SEK 1.37 36.7% 44.5%
PASK, SEK 0.35 -46.0% -43.0%
Feb21
Punctuality (arrival 15 min) 78.1%
Regularity 99.5%
Change in total CO2 emissions, rolling 12 months -79.3
Change in CO2 emissions per available seat kilometre -8.8%
Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions 44%

Definitions:

RPK – Revenue passenger kilometres
ASK – Available seat kilometres
Load factor – RPK/ASK
Yield – Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)
PASK – Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)
Change in CO2 emissions per available seat kilometres – SAS passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometres (incl. non-revenue and EuroBonus), rolling 12 months
Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions – Share of SAS passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SAS (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SAS’ staff travel)

From fiscal year 2020 we report change in CO2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) to align with our overall goal to reduce our total CO2 emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2005.

March 5, 2021 11:00

