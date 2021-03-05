SAS traffic figures for February 2021: -89%

Continued strict travel restrictions in February led to a further reduction of the traffic programme and fewer passengers.

Through February, 225,000 passengers flew with SAS, a decrease of 20% compared with January this year and down some 89% year-on-year. SAS continued to adapt capacity (ASK) to lower demand and, compared with January, ASK declined 16%, which was almost 81% lower than last year.

“The travel restrictions continue to put pressure on demand, which has resulted in a further adjustment of offered destinations and departures in February. Strong demand for cargo services has enabled SAS to maintain parts of its intercontinental production, though this has resulted in a low overall passenger load factor of 26%. However, the load factor for our Scandinavian and European operations has stabilised at around 40% and even increased 4 percentage points for the month compared with January,” says Rickard Gustafson, CEO of SAS.

SAS scheduled traffic Feb21 Change1 Nov20- Feb21 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 673 -79.7% 3 421 -75.7% RPK (Mill.) 173 -91.9% 978 -89.7% Passenger load factor 25.8% -39.3 p u 28.6% -39.1 p u No. of passengers (000) 225 -88.7% 1 223 -84.9%

Geographical development, schedule Feb21 vs. Feb20 Nov20- Feb21 vs. Nov19-Feb20 RPK ASK RPK ASK Intercontinental -97.6% -72.7% -96.6% -78.9% Europe/Intrascandinavia -95.2% -91.4% -91.8% -85.2% Domestic -77.1% -65.2% -71.2% -47.7%

SAS charter traffic Feb21 Change1 Nov20- Feb21 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 6 -97.0% 26 -96.2% RPK (Mill.) 2 -98.7% 10 -98.4% Load factor 38.5% -52.9 p u 38.2% -53.9 p u No. of passengers (000) 1 -99.1% 3 -98.7%

SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter) Feb21 Change1 Nov20- Feb21 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 678 -80.6% 3 447 -76.6% RPK (Mill.) 176 -92.4% 988 -90.3% Load factor 25.9% -40.6 p u 28,7% -40.1 p u No. of passengers (000) 225 -89.0% 1 226 -85.3%

1 Change compared to same period last year. p u = percentage units

Preliminary yield and PASK Feb21 Nominal change FX adjusted change Yield, SEK 1.37 36.7% 44.5% PASK, SEK 0.35 -46.0% -43.0% Feb21 Punctuality (arrival 15 min) 78.1% Regularity 99.5% Change in total CO 2 emissions, rolling 12 months -79.3 Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometre -8.8% Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions 44%

Definitions:

RPK – Revenue passenger kilometres

ASK – Available seat kilometres

Load factor – RPK/ASK

Yield – Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)

PASK – Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)

Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometres – SAS passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometres (incl. non-revenue and EuroBonus), rolling 12 months

Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions – Share of SAS passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SAS (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SAS’ staff travel)

From fiscal year 2020 we report change in CO 2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) to align with our overall goal to reduce our total CO 2 emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2005.

March 5, 2021 11:00