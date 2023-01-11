SAS traffic figures December 2022: +50%

One and a half million passengers travelled with SAS during December

In December almost one and a half million passengers flew with SAS, an increase of 50% compared to the same month last year. SAS’ capacity increased by 13% versus the same period last year. In comparison with last month, the total number of passengers decreased by 12% and capacity decreased by 7%. The flown load factor for December was 72%, an improvement of 15 percentage points compared to December last year.

“Continuing the positive trend observed during autumn, December traffic came in 1.5 million passengers, an almost 50% increase compared to December 2021. We are concentrating on ramping up ahead of the expected busy summer season. During the month we released our extended summer program, with 20 new routes and more than 5000 weekly flights to more than 100 destinations,” says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.

January 10, 2023 11:00