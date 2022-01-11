SAS traffic figures December 2021: +150%

One million passengers travelled with SAS during December

In December almost one million passengers flew with SAS, an increase of more than 150% compared to the same month last year. SAS’ capacity also increased by more than 150% versus the same period last year and in comparison with last month, capacity remained similar. The flown load factor for December was 57%, an improvement of 24 percentage points compared to December last year.

“Christmas and New Year’s travelling were busy as expected which was positive. However, the development of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 meant that both customer demand, as well as personnel capacity, were affected throughout the industry, which had a negative impact on the actual number of flights during the month. We continue to be affected by the pandemic and face an unpredictable future, which means that we must be able to respond quickly to changes in customer demand,” says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.

SAS scheduled traffic Dec21 Change1 Nov21- Dec21 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 2,310 144.3% 4,682 140.4% RPK (Mill.) 1,301 315.8% 2,730 383.5% Passenger load factor 56.3% 23.2 pp 58.3% 29.3 pp No. of passengers (000) 977 151.6% 2,286 218.3%

Geographical development, schedule Dec21 vs. Dec20 Nov21- Dec21 vs. Nov20-Dec20 RPK ASK RPK ASK Intercontinental 1,057.8% 184.9% 1,010.6% 165.3% Europe/Intrascandinavia 380.0% 260.3% 556.5% 305.2% Domestic 72.1% 27.3% 109.8% 19.0%

SAS charter traffic Dec21 Change1 Nov21- Dec21 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 97 1,658.4% 176 1,191.0% RPK (Mill.) 73 3,635.8% 138 2,585.2% Load factor 74.8% 39.6 pp 78.3% 40.7 pp No. of passengers (000) 20 3,834.7% 38 2,485.3%

SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter) Dec21 Change1 Nov21- Dec21 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 2,407 153.1% 4,858 147.8% RPK (Mill.) 1,373 336.2% 2,868 403.4% Load factor 57.0% 24.0 pp 59.0% 30.0 pp No. of passengers (000) 997 156.4% 2,324 222.9%

1 Change compared to the same period last year, p p = percentage points

Preliminary yield and PASK Dec21 Nominal change1 FX adjusted change Yield, SEK 0.89 -29.2% -30.5% PASK, SEK 0.50 20.4% 18.3% Dec21 Punctuality (arrival 15 min) 66.0% Regularity 96.6% Change in total CO 2 emissions 4.1% Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometer, -10.0% Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions 48.9%

Definitions:

RPK – Revenue passenger kilometres

ASK – Available seat kilometres

Load factor – RPK/ASK

Yield – Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)

PASK – Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)

Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometres – SAS passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometres (incl non-revenue and EuroBonus tickets), rolling 12 months vs rolling 12 months previous year

Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions – Share of SAS passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SAS (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SAS’ staff travel) during the month

From fiscal year 2020, SAS reports change in CO 2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) to align with overall goal to reduce total CO 2 emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2005.

January 11, 2022, 11:00