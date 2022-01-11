SAS traffic figures December 2021: +150%

One million passengers travelled with SAS during December
In December almost one million passengers flew with SAS, an increase of more than 150% compared to the same month last year. SAS’ capacity also increased by more than 150% versus the same period last year and in comparison with last month, capacity remained similar. The flown load factor for December was 57%, an improvement of 24 percentage points compared to December last year.
“Christmas and New Year’s travelling were busy as expected which was positive. However, the development of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 meant that both customer demand, as well as personnel capacity, were affected throughout the industry, which had a negative impact on the actual number of flights during the month. We continue to be affected by the pandemic and face an unpredictable future, which means that we must be able to respond quickly to changes in customer demand,” says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.
|SAS scheduled traffic
|Dec21
|Change1
|Nov21- Dec21
|Change1
|ASK (Mill.)
|2,310
|144.3%
|4,682
|140.4%
|RPK (Mill.)
|1,301
|315.8%
|2,730
|383.5%
|Passenger load factor
|56.3%
|23.2 pp
|58.3%
|29.3 pp
|No. of passengers (000)
|977
|151.6%
|2,286
|218.3%
|Geographical development, schedule
|Dec21 vs. Dec20
|Nov21- Dec21 vs. Nov20-Dec20
|RPK
|ASK
|RPK
|ASK
|Intercontinental
|1,057.8%
|184.9%
|1,010.6%
|165.3%
|Europe/Intrascandinavia
|380.0%
|260.3%
|556.5%
|305.2%
|Domestic
|72.1%
|27.3%
|109.8%
|19.0%
|SAS charter traffic
|Dec21
|Change1
|Nov21- Dec21
|Change1
|ASK (Mill.)
|97
|1,658.4%
|176
|1,191.0%
|RPK (Mill.)
|73
|3,635.8%
|138
|2,585.2%
|Load factor
|74.8%
|39.6 pp
|78.3%
|40.7 pp
|No. of passengers (000)
|20
|3,834.7%
|38
|2,485.3%
|SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter)
|Dec21
|Change1
|Nov21- Dec21
|Change1
|ASK (Mill.)
|2,407
|153.1%
|4,858
|147.8%
|RPK (Mill.)
|1,373
|336.2%
|2,868
|403.4%
|Load factor
|57.0%
|24.0 pp
|59.0%
|30.0 pp
|No. of passengers (000)
|997
|156.4%
|2,324
|222.9%
1 Change compared to the same period last year, p p = percentage points
|Preliminary yield and PASK
|Dec21
|Nominal change1
|FX adjusted change
|Yield, SEK
|0.89
|-29.2%
|-30.5%
|PASK, SEK
|0.50
|20.4%
|18.3%
|Dec21
|Punctuality (arrival 15 min)
|66.0%
|Regularity
|96.6%
|Change in total CO2 emissions
|4.1%
|Change in CO2 emissions per available seat kilometer,
|-10.0%
|Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions
|48.9%
Definitions:
RPK – Revenue passenger kilometres
ASK – Available seat kilometres
Load factor – RPK/ASK
Yield – Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)
PASK – Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)
Change in CO2 emissions per available seat kilometres – SAS passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometres (incl non-revenue and EuroBonus tickets), rolling 12 months vs rolling 12 months previous year
Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions – Share of SAS passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SAS (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SAS’ staff travel) during the month
From fiscal year 2020, SAS reports change in CO2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) to align with overall goal to reduce total CO2 emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2005.