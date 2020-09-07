SAS traffic figures August 2020: -74%

The total number of passengers and capacity in August decreased by 74% and 73% respectively, versus the same period last year. However, August also recorded a small increase of 12,000 passengers compared to July this year.

SAS’ traffic continues to be negatively impacted by COVID-19. In August, total capacity was down by 73.4% compared to the same period last year and the number of passengers decreased by 2.1 million. Demand has recovered somewhat better within Scandinavia than in other parts of our network and SAS has deployed its capacity accordingly.

“During fall we aim to increase the number of flights and re-open more routes, in line with the re-bounce in demand. Primarily we’ll resume domestic traffic in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, but also re-open 18 routes to key European destinations. Furthermore, we aim to resume flights to Asia and once again offer flights across all three continents where we normally operate,” says Rickard Gustafson, CEO SAS.

SAS scheduled traffic Aug20 Change1 Nov19-Aug20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 1 304 -71.1% 19 878 -49.9% RPK (Mill.) 608 -82.7% 12 354 -57.6% Passenger load factor 46.7% -31.2 p u 62,1% -11.2 p u No. of passengers (000) 699 -72.8% 11,128 -51.5%

Geographical development, schedule Aug20 vs. Aug19 Nov19-Aug20 vs. Nov18-Aug19 RPK ASK RPK ASK Intercontinental -96.7% -87.3% -63.2% -54.7% Europe/Intrascandinavia -81.7% -72.0% -59.4% -53.4% Domestic -49.2% -30.9% -39.0% -29.8%

SAS charter traffic Aug20 Change1 Nov19-Aug20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 54 -90.9% 921 -71.1% RPK (Mill.) 43 -91.9% 797 -72.3% Load factor 79.7% -9.1 p u 86.5% -3.9 p u No. of passengers (000) 18 -91.3% 266 -75.0%

SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter) Aug20 Change1 Nov19-Aug20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 1 357 -73.4% 20 799 -51.5% RPK (Mill.) 651 -83.9% 13 151 -58.9% Load factor 48.0% -31.2 p u 63.2% -11.4 p u No. of passengers (000) 717 -74.2% 11.394 -52.5%

1 Change compared to the same period last year. p u = percentage units

Preliminary yield and PASK Aug20 Nominal change FX adjusted change Yield, SEK 1.04 6.3% 7.9% PASK, SEK 0.65 -10.0% -8.7% Aug20 Punctuality (arrival 15 min) 95.3% Regularity 99.4% Change in total CO 2 emissions, rolling 12 months -43.3% Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometer -3.7% Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions 36%

Definitions:

RPK – Revenue passenger kilometres

ASK – Available seat kilometres

Load factor – RPK/ASK

Yield – Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)

PASK – Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)

Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometres – SAS passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometres (incl. non-revenue and EuroBonus), rolling 12 months

Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions – Share of SAS passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SAS (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SAS’ staff travel)

From fiscal year 2020 we report change in CO 2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) to align with our overall goal to reduce our total CO 2 emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2005.

September 7, 2020, 11:00