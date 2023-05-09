SAS traffic figures April 2023: +22%

1.9 million passengers travelled with SAS during April

1.9 million passengers travelled with SAS in April, an increase by 22 percent compared to the same period last year. RPK increased by 28 percent compared to the same period last year, and SAS’ passenger demand continued its positive trend. The flown load factor for April was 76 percent, an improvement by 5 percentage points compared to April last year.

“SAS continues to see positive demand evolution. In April, 1.9 million passengers travelled with SAS, up 22 percent compared to the same month last year. We continue to ramp up for a busy summer season and have inaugurated two new direct intercontinental routes: From Aalborg to New York and from Gothenburg to New York. We have also announced a new direct route between Copenhagen and Bangkok, which will start this autumn. Thailand and the Scandinavian countries have a long history of friendship and cooperation, and we are very proud to bring back the direct route which our customers clearly asked for,” says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.

May 9, 2023 11:00