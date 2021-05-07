SAS traffic figures April 2021: +385% vs April 2020, +2% vs March 2021

Passenger numbers in April in line with preceding month
In April, nearly 320,000 passengers flew with SAS, an increase of about 2% compared with March. While traffic and demand remain far below normal levels, they improved substantially compared with April last year when traffic was essentially at a standstill at the start of the pandemic. SAS is continuing to efficiently adapt its production to prevailing demand, which was reflected in an unchanged load factor compared with March.
“We have noted that willingness to book strongly correlates with vaccination levels and the relaxation of travel restrictions, and that customers are continuing to book at short notice. There is undoubtedly a considerable pent-up need to travel, which we hope to meet as we are now approaching the important summer season. In the coming summer, SAS is flying to 100 destinations, which provides us with good preconditions to meet our customers’ travel needs,” says Karl Sandlund, Acting CEO of SAS.
|SAS scheduled traffic
|Apr21
|Change1
|Nov20- Apr21
|Change1
|ASK (Mill.)
|983
|385.4%
|5 269
|-68.4%
|RPK (Mill.)
|299
|455.7%
|1 543
|-85.7%
|Passenger load factor
|30.4%
|+3.9 p u
|29.3%
|-35.3 p u
|No. of passengers (000)
|319
|240.0%
|1 855
|-79.9%
|Geographical development, schedule
|Apr21 vs. Apr20
|Nov20- Apr21 vs. Nov19-Apr20
|RPK
|ASK
|RPK
|ASK
|Intercontinental
|2757.2%
|4376.9%
|-95.4%
|-69.9%
|Europe/Intrascandinavia
|1587.2%
|810.9%
|-88.3%
|-80.9%
|Domestic
|210.0%
|111.5%
|-61.6%
|-38.5%
|SAS charter traffic
|Apr21
|Change1
|Nov20- Apr21
|Change1
|ASK (Mill.)
|3
|-90.8%
|34
|-95.9%
|RPK (Mill.)
|1
|-87.0%
|13
|-98.2%
|Load factor
|40.1%
|+11.8 p u
|38.8%
|-48.4 p u
|No. of passengers (000)
|0.3
|-76.8%
|4
|-98.5%
|SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter)
|Apr21
|Change1
|Nov20- Apr21
|Change1
|ASK (Mill.)
|986
|323.8%
|5 303
|-69.7%
|RPK (Mill.)
|301
|381.5%
|1 556
|-86.5%
|Load factor
|30.5%
|+3.7 p u
|29.3%
|-36.3 p u
|No. of passengers (000)
|319
|235.9%
|1 859
|-80.4%
1 Change compared to same period last year. p u = percentage units
|Preliminary yield and PASK
|Apr21
|Nominal change
|FX adjusted change
|Yield, SEK
|1.24
|-24.6%
|-27.3%
|PASK, SEK
|0.38
|-13.6%
|-16.8%
|Apr21
|Punctuality (arrival 15 min)
|86.6%
|Regularity
|99.5%
|Change in total CO2 emissions, rolling 12 months
|-78.4%
|Change in CO2 emissions per available seat kilometer
|-10.6%
|Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions
|52%
Definitions:
RPK – Revenue passenger kilometers
ASK – Available seat kilometers
Load factor – RPK/ASK
Yield – Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)
PASK – Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)
Change in CO2 emissions per available seat kilometers – SAS passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometers (incl. non-revenue and EuroBonus), rolling 12 months
Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions – Share of SAS passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SAS (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SAS’ staff travel)
From fiscal year 2020, we report change in CO2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) to align with our overall goal to reduce our total CO2 emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2005.