SAS traffic figures April 2021: +385% vs April 2020, +2% vs March 2021

In April, nearly 320,000 passengers flew with SAS, an increase of about 2% compared with March. While traffic and demand remain far below normal levels, they improved substantially compared with April last year when traffic was essentially at a standstill at the start of the pandemic. SAS is continuing to efficiently adapt its production to prevailing demand, which was reflected in an unchanged load factor compared with March.

“We have noted that willingness to book strongly correlates with vaccination levels and the relaxation of travel restrictions, and that customers are continuing to book at short notice. There is undoubtedly a considerable pent-up need to travel, which we hope to meet as we are now approaching the important summer season. In the coming summer, SAS is flying to 100 destinations, which provides us with good preconditions to meet our customers’ travel needs,” says Karl Sandlund, Acting CEO of SAS.

SAS scheduled traffic Apr21 Change1 Nov20- Apr21 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 983 385.4% 5 269 -68.4% RPK (Mill.) 299 455.7% 1 543 -85.7% Passenger load factor 30.4% +3.9 p u 29.3% -35.3 p u No. of passengers (000) 319 240.0% 1 855 -79.9%

Geographical development, schedule Apr21 vs. Apr20 Nov20- Apr21 vs. Nov19-Apr20 RPK ASK RPK ASK Intercontinental 2757.2% 4376.9% -95.4% -69.9% Europe/Intrascandinavia 1587.2% 810.9% -88.3% -80.9% Domestic 210.0% 111.5% -61.6% -38.5%

SAS charter traffic Apr21 Change1 Nov20- Apr21 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 3 -90.8% 34 -95.9% RPK (Mill.) 1 -87.0% 13 -98.2% Load factor 40.1% +11.8 p u 38.8% -48.4 p u No. of passengers (000) 0.3 -76.8% 4 -98.5%

SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter) Apr21 Change1 Nov20- Apr21 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 986 323.8% 5 303 -69.7% RPK (Mill.) 301 381.5% 1 556 -86.5% Load factor 30.5% +3.7 p u 29.3% -36.3 p u No. of passengers (000) 319 235.9% 1 859 -80.4%

1 Change compared to same period last year. p u = percentage units

Preliminary yield and PASK Apr21 Nominal change FX adjusted change Yield, SEK 1.24 -24.6% -27.3% PASK, SEK 0.38 -13.6% -16.8% Apr21 Punctuality (arrival 15 min) 86.6% Regularity 99.5% Change in total CO 2 emissions, rolling 12 months -78.4% Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometer -10.6% Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions 52%

Definitions:

RPK – Revenue passenger kilometers

ASK – Available seat kilometers

Load factor – RPK/ASK

Yield – Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)

PASK – Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)

Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometers – SAS passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometers (incl. non-revenue and EuroBonus), rolling 12 months

Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions – Share of SAS passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SAS (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SAS’ staff travel)

From fiscal year 2020, we report change in CO 2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) to align with our overall goal to reduce our total CO 2 emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2005.

May 7, 2021 11:00