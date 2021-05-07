SAS traffic figures April 2021: +385% vs April 2020, +2% vs March 2021

By
André Orban
-
0
19

Passenger numbers in April in line with preceding month

In April, nearly 320,000 passengers flew with SAS, an increase of about 2% compared with March. While traffic and demand remain far below normal levels, they improved substantially compared with April last year when traffic was essentially at a standstill at the start of the pandemic. SAS is continuing to efficiently adapt its production to prevailing demand, which was reflected in an unchanged load factor compared with March.

We have noted that willingness to book strongly correlates with vaccination levels and the relaxation of travel restrictions, and that customers are continuing to book at short notice. There is undoubtedly a considerable pent-up need to travel, which we hope to meet as we are now approaching the important summer season. In the coming summer, SAS is flying to 100 destinations, which provides us with good preconditions to meet our customers’ travel needs,” says Karl Sandlund, Acting CEO of SAS.

SAS scheduled traffic Apr21 Change1 Nov20- Apr21 Change1
ASK (Mill.) 983 385.4% 5 269 -68.4%
RPK (Mill.) 299 455.7% 1 543 -85.7%
Passenger load factor 30.4% +3.9 p u 29.3% -35.3 p u
No. of passengers (000) 319 240.0% 1 855 -79.9%
Geographical development, schedule Apr21           vs.          Apr20 Nov20- Apr21    vs.   Nov19-Apr20
RPK ASK RPK ASK
Intercontinental 2757.2% 4376.9% -95.4% -69.9%
Europe/Intrascandinavia 1587.2% 810.9% -88.3% -80.9%
Domestic 210.0% 111.5% -61.6% -38.5%
SAS charter traffic Apr21 Change1 Nov20- Apr21 Change1
ASK (Mill.) 3 -90.8% 34 -95.9%
RPK (Mill.) 1 -87.0% 13 -98.2%
Load factor 40.1% +11.8 p u 38.8% -48.4 p u
No. of passengers (000) 0.3 -76.8% 4 -98.5%
SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter) Apr21 Change1 Nov20- Apr21 Change1
ASK (Mill.) 986 323.8% 5 303 -69.7%
RPK (Mill.) 301 381.5% 1 556 -86.5%
Load factor 30.5% +3.7 p u 29.3% -36.3 p u
No. of passengers (000) 319 235.9% 1 859 -80.4%

1 Change compared to same period last year. p u = percentage units

Preliminary yield and PASK Apr21 Nominal change FX adjusted change
Yield, SEK 1.24 -24.6% -27.3%
PASK, SEK 0.38 -13.6% -16.8%
Apr21
Punctuality (arrival 15 min) 86.6%
Regularity 99.5%
Change in total CO2 emissions, rolling 12 months -78.4%
Change in CO2 emissions per available seat kilometer -10.6%
Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions 52%

Definitions:

RPK – Revenue passenger kilometers
ASK – Available seat kilometers
Load factor – RPK/ASK
Yield – Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)
PASK – Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)
Change in CO2 emissions per available seat kilometers – SAS passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometers (incl. non-revenue and EuroBonus), rolling 12 months
Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions – Share of SAS passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SAS (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SAS’ staff travel)

From fiscal year 2020, we report change in CO2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) to align with our overall goal to reduce our total CO2 emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2005.

May 7, 2021 11:00

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.