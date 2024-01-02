SAS to serve 130 destinations across 40 countries in Summer 2024

SAS is gearing up for the summer season, planning to fly to 130 destinations across 40 countries, including nine new European destinations. They are introducing direct flights from Copenhagen to Ibiza, Salzburg, Genoa, Tromsø, and Dalaman/Turquoise Coast in Turkey. From Bergen, there will be flights to London, and from Oslo to Geneva, Milan, and Tivat in Montenegro.

Erik Westman, SAS’s Chief Revenue Officer, highlighted the increased capacity to popular destinations like Malaga, Florence, Palma, and Alicante, along with new holiday spots such as Ibiza, Genoa, and Tivat. SAS aims to offer passengers a diverse range of travel options for their summer adventures.

The airline is bolstering flights to Spain and Italy from Scandinavian capitals, including multiple weekly flights to Malaga and Alicante. There will be increased services to Milan, Florence, and Nice as well. They’re also focusing on North European routes, with increased frequencies to cities like Düsseldorf, Brussels, Gdansk, Warsaw, Vilnius, Tallinn, Berlin, Helsinki, Turku, and Vaasa.

SAS is emphasising domestic routes, increasing flights between Stockholm and Visby, Kiruna, Skellefteå, and Östersund. Additionally, there will be increased connections from Copenhagen to Bergen and Oslo to Aalborg, Billund, and Northern Norway.