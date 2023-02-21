SAS to resume flights between Stockholm and Vaasa, Finland

SAS Scandinavian Airlines will resume flying between Vaasa and Stockholm Arlanda Airport after a three-year break. The first flight of the connection will be celebrated on April 3, 2023.

“We are happy to reopen the route between Vaasa and Stockholm! Establishing a closer connection between the two cities before the summer will further strengthen the accessibility of Western Finland“, says Petri Vuori, Finavia’s Director of Route Development.

Around Easter, the route between Vaasa and Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) will be flown three times a week, after which the number of weekly flights will go up to five from week 16 onwards. From then on, SAS will fly between Vaasa and Stockholm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

There is a lot of demand for the new route in the Vaasa region. The new route will provide passengers and business operators in the region with a smooth connection not only to Stockholm but also to other SAS network destinations in the Nordic countries, Europe and around the world.

“Our region needs good flight connections, and we hope passengers will now take advantage of the options provided by our airport. The region has had good discussions with the airlines and Finavia, and now we can see the result“, says Peter Källberg from Vaasanseudun Kehitys Oy VASEK, a business and development company in the Vaasa region.

SAS will operate the Vaasa–Stockholm connection with its CRJ-900 jet aircraft, which can accommodate 90 passengers. The flight time between Vaasa and Stockholm is 45 minutes.