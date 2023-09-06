SAS to resume flights between Copenhagen and Östersund this winter

The airline SAS is investing again in a route between Östersund Are (OSD) and Copenhagen (CPH). Last winter season, the airline operated the route during the winter school holiday weeks.

Now the investment is being expanded. The route starts to be operated just before Christmas, once or twice a week, until the school holidays are over in February or March.

After the winter season, the airline will make an evaluation and then it is not impossible that the investment will be expanded more depending on how it goes, says SAS communications director Karin Nyman.