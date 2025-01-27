SAS to offer free high-speed Wi-Fi fleet-wide with SpaceX Starlink

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has announced the introduction of free, next-generation high-speed Wi-Fi across its entire fleet, powered by SpaceX’s Starlink satellite technology. The phased rollout will begin at the end of 2025, providing passengers in all travel classes seamless, low-latency internet connectivity from boarding to disembarkation.

Starlink’s low Earth orbit satellite network ensures reliable internet even over challenging regions like the North Pole, Atlantic Ocean, and North Sea. This marks a significant upgrade from traditional in-flight systems, which are prone to disruptions and only activate during cruising altitude.

Passengers will enjoy uninterrupted connectivity for work, entertainment, or communication across multiple devices, all at no additional cost for EuroBonus members.

SAS emphasises the design’s sustainability benefits, as Starlink’s aeroterminals reduce aerodynamic drag and fuel consumption, aligning with the airline’s commitment to eco-friendly aviation.

“This is a game-changer,” said SAS Chief Commercial Officer Paul Verhagen. “We’re setting a new standard for in-flight connectivity, ensuring passengers stay connected seamlessly, whether for work or entertainment.”

SAS joins the forefront of aviation innovation, promising a superior in-flight experience for all travellers.