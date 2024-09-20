SAS to launch new route from Turku, Finland, to Copenhagen, Denmark, in Summer 2025

Starting March 2025, SAS will introduce a new route from Turku Airport to Copenhagen, operating on weekdays during the summer season.

Initially, from March 31 to May 21, flights will be available four times a week (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays), and from May 21, the schedule will expand to include Wednesdays. The route will pause between Midsummer and early August, then resume until the end of the summer season.

The flights will be operated using a 122-seat Embraer E195 aircraft. This new route enhances Turku’s international connectivity, offering passengers numerous connections via Copenhagen to Europe and the United States.

SAS will also maintain its flights between Turku and Stockholm Arlanda, as well as increasing services from Helsinki to Copenhagen next summer.