SAS to introduce non-stop service from Luleå Airport to London this winter

Starting December 9, 2022, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) will offer non-stop service between Luleå and London. Direct flights to and from Heathrow will operate weekly on Monday and Friday until March 13, 2023.

Luleå Airport, together with the Swedish Lapland Visitors Board and Luleå Business Region, has worked for many years to establish a direct air link to Great Britain. During the 2021-22 winter season, it looked like this would become a reality, but due to the pandemic and increased spread of Covid, the route was cancelled.

“Being able to provide our passengers with direct flights to London means smoother, more sustainable travel. The fact that SAS, which is a key operator in the Scandinavian travel industry, has chosen to add a route between Luleå Airport and London is really a feather in our cap, not just for the airport but for the entire region, which is experiencing strong growth,” says Ann-Christin Viklund, airport director at Luleå Airport.

Heathrow Airport is a major international hub, connecting the region to many other countries. The air link is important for access to the region for international visitors, but also for Swedes travelling abroad and business travellers.

“It is good news that SAS has chosen to invest again in an air link for next winter. Access is a vital issue for our area,” says Cecilia Petzäll, Travel Trade Manager at the Swedish Lapland Visitors Board. She adds, “Great Britain is a really important market for the tourism industry. British passengers appreciate the small scale things that companies in our region really excel in.”

When the route was cancelled in the winter of 2021-22, many people were very disappointed. SAS now wants to invest once again in the future.

“We face an entirely new situation this year. Last winter, there were tight restrictions in Britain again due to the pandemic. We see great interest from charter operators in this region and passengers are looking for new experiences that are closer to nature. Thanks to our collaboration with stakeholders in the region, we see that there is a positive development and as a result, we invest in Luleå and the entire region. We show this not least by offering a direct route between Luleå and Gothenburg from the beginning of May,” says Theres Briger, Head of Sales at SAS.

A direct flight has many advantages. Along with the shorter travel time, it also provides an opportunity for passengers to give time to explore the region. Service between Luleå and London will provide seating for 180 passengers, and SAS is working in partnership with tour operators, who will fill some of the seats.

“Last winter was reasonably good for many companies in Swedish Lapland despite the pandemic, but we need more international guests who can contribute to the local economy. Our companies are ready to serve travellers,” says Cecilia Petzäll.

The route will be served by an Airbus A320neo aircraft type, which produces 15 per cent fewer emissions compared to older models of similar aircraft. Passengers who fly with SAS can voluntarily choose to purchase biofuel and thus help to reduce climate-changing carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80 per cent. As part of SAS’s work to achieve net-zero operations, the airline has also chosen to carbon-offset all flight tickets for which a EuroBonus number is given when booked. Tickets are on sale.