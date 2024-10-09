SAS to end Copenhagen-Shanghai flights from 10 November 2024 due to market conditions

SAS has announced that it will cease its Copenhagen-Shanghai route as of 10 November 2024, citing market conditions. The final flights will take place on 7 and 8 November.

Though operations to Shanghai are ending, China remains an important market for SAS, which plans to monitor future opportunities for restoration.

Affected passengers have been informed via email and SMS, and SAS offers three options: accepting a new itinerary with partner airlines Air France or KLM, rebooking to a different flight free of charge, or cancelling for a refund.

Passengers are advised to check entry requirements for both their final destination and any transfer points.