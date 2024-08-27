SAS strike ends with significant gains for cabin crew

The SAS cabin crew strike, which began on Friday, has ended after a key agreement was reached early Tuesday morning. The deal is being hailed as a major victory for the cabin crew, with their most important demands met, including a substantial salary increase, more weekends off, and guaranteed meal breaks on the ground.

The strike, which involved 155 cabin crew members, led to the cancellation of over 70 flights on Monday and Tuesday. SAS CEO Kjetil Håbjørg acknowledged that it will take some time to return to normal operations as the airline repositions its aircraft and staff.

The agreement includes a historic settlement where the lowest-paid flight attendants will receive significant raises, with a new flight supplement introduced, adding up to over NOK 18,000 annually. The strike was set to escalate further, but with the agreement in place, the escalation was avoided.

SAS management expressed satisfaction with the resolution, noting the importance of moving forward and focusing on delivering positive experiences for travellers. The company, which has been under bankruptcy protection since 2022, has faced significant financial challenges, and this agreement is seen as a crucial step toward stability, particularly for the lowest-paid employees.