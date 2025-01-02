SAS strengthens Sweden’s connectivity with major domestic expansion

By
André Orban
-
0
0

SAS is transforming Swedish domestic travel by centralising operations at Stockholm Arlanda Airport and introducing new routes starting January 2025. This strategic move, enabled by a partnership with Braathens Regional Airways (BRA), integrates domestic and international flights at a single hub for the first time, offering passengers seamless travel experiences.

Key highlights include:

  • New Domestic Routes: Flights between Arlanda and Kalmar, Halmstad, and Sälen.
  • BRA Aircraft Integration: Seven BRA planes will operate within SAS’ network, with increased destinations and frequencies.
  • Enhanced Passenger Experience: Upgraded facilities at Arlanda, including a new security system, marketplace, and an upcoming lounge.

This expansion reinforces Sweden’s global connectivity while simplifying travel across the country and beyond.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.