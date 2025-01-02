SAS strengthens Sweden’s connectivity with major domestic expansion

SAS is transforming Swedish domestic travel by centralising operations at Stockholm Arlanda Airport and introducing new routes starting January 2025. This strategic move, enabled by a partnership with Braathens Regional Airways (BRA), integrates domestic and international flights at a single hub for the first time, offering passengers seamless travel experiences.

Key highlights include:

: Seven BRA planes will operate within SAS’ network, with increased destinations and frequencies. Enhanced Passenger Experience: Upgraded facilities at Arlanda, including a new security system, marketplace, and an upcoming lounge.

This expansion reinforces Sweden’s global connectivity while simplifying travel across the country and beyond.