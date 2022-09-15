SAS signs letter of support with Heart Aerospace with the option to add electric aircraft to the SAS fleet

SAS signs a Letter of Support with Heart Aerospace for the option to add their new electric aircraft, ES-30 to the SAS regional aircraft fleet. This has the potential of being a significant step on SAS’ sustainability journey, enabling zero-emission flights on routes within Scandinavia.

The electric aircraft will be certified for commercial flights by 2028.

Together with the entire industry, we have the responsibility to make air travel more sustainable. SAS is dedicated to transforming aviation so that coming generations can continue connecting the world and enjoy the benefits of travel – but with a more sustainable footprint. The letter of support with Heart Aerospace is an important step in that direction, says SAS President & CEO Anko van der Werff.

The ES-30 has a fully electric range of 200 kilometres. A reserve-hybrid system is installed to secure reserve energy requirements without cannibalising battery range, and it can also be used during cruise on longer flights to complement the electrical power provided by the batteries. This gives the ES-30 an extended range of 400 kilometres with 30 passengers, and flexibility to fly up to 800 kilometres with 25 passengers, all-inclusive of typical airline reserves.

SAS joined forces with Heart Aerospace already back in 2019 to drive the development of electric aircraft.

The electric aircraft will be a great complement to our existing fleet serving shorter and thinner routes in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, in a more sustainable way. The innovation and new technology this represents will take us towards our future goal of becoming a zero-emission industry, he concludes.

SAS will also be part of Heart Aerospace’s new Industry Advisory Board and will assist in defining the requirements for the ES-30 aircraft. The partnership between SAS and Heart Aerospace is the next step toward securing more sustainable air travel for generations to come.