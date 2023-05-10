SAS returns to Africa by flying to Agadir this upcoming winter

Starting 4 November, SAS returns to Africa with weekly flights to Agadir, Morocco. SAS will fly to Agadir from both Copenhagen and Stockholm during the winter season until the end of March 2024, offering a convenient timetable with daytime departure and arrival.

“We are excited to see the world travelling again and it’s with great pleasure we can offer new destinations this coming winter. Adding beautiful Agadir to our network means we will fly to Africa again for the first time in decades”, says Erik Westman, EVP & CCO, Network and Revenue management.

Agadir is well known for its long beaches, warm winter weather and beautiful scenery. The area also offers plenty of activities such as golf, great surfing, and a chance to enjoy exquisite Moroccan cuisine.

SAS will operate the Agadir route using Airbus A320neo aircraft, the most efficient single-aisle aircraft, with 20% savings on fuel efficiency and emissions, seating up to 180 passengers in 2 classes – SAS Plus and SAS Go.

Schedule to Agadir from Stockholm and Copenhagen:

Schedule on Saturdays Flight no DEP STD ARR STA FLT DEP STD ARR STA SK 2503 CPH 08:35 AGA 12:20 SK 2504 AGA 13:10 CPH 18:55 SK 2505 ARN 08:15 AGA 13:30 SK 2506 AGA 14:30 ARN 19:45

New routes and destinations this coming winter*:

From To First flight Frequency Bergen Tenerife 8 OCT 23 Sundays Stavanger Tenerife 8 OCT 23 Sundays Copenhagen Bangkok 30 OCT 3 weekly Bergen Gran Canaria 4 NOV 23 Saturdays Stockholm Seville 24 FEB 24 Saturdays * Winter programme in full to be released later this month. May 10, 2023, 11:00