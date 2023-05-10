SAS returns to Africa by flying to Agadir this upcoming winter

Starting 4 November, SAS returns to Africa with weekly flights to Agadir, Morocco. SAS will fly to Agadir from both Copenhagen and Stockholm during the winter season until the end of March 2024, offering a convenient timetable with daytime departure and arrival.

We are excited to see the world travelling again and it’s with great pleasure we can offer new destinations this coming winter. Adding beautiful Agadir to our network means we will fly to Africa again for the first time in decades”, says Erik Westman, EVP & CCO, Network and Revenue management.

Agadir is well known for its long beaches, warm winter weather and beautiful scenery. The area also offers plenty of activities such as golf, great surfing, and a chance to enjoy exquisite Moroccan cuisine.

SAS will operate the Agadir route using Airbus A320neo aircraft, the most efficient single-aisle aircraft, with 20% savings on fuel efficiency and emissions, seating up to 180 passengers in 2 classes – SAS Plus and SAS Go.

Schedule to Agadir from Stockholm and Copenhagen:

Schedule on Saturdays
Flight noDEPSTDARRSTAFLTDEPSTDARRSTA
SK 2503CPH08:35AGA12:20SK 2504AGA13:10CPH18:55
SK 2505ARN08:15AGA13:30SK 2506AGA14:30ARN19:45

New routes and destinations this coming winter*:

From To First flightFrequency
BergenTenerife8 OCT 23Sundays
StavangerTenerife8 OCT 23Sundays
CopenhagenBangkok30 OCT3 weekly
BergenGran Canaria4 NOV 23Saturdays
StockholmSeville24 FEB 24Saturdays

* Winter programme in full to be released later this month.

