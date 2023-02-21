SAS resumes Toronto flights from Stockholm and Copenhagen

Toronto was a summer route last year. Now it returns with four departures a week from Stockholm Arlanda and three from Copenhagen Kastrup.

It is almost exactly a year ago that SAS announced the new route to Toronto, with departures from both Stockholm and Copenhagen. Traffic started on 1 June 2022 with four departures a week from Arlanda. It was the phasing-in of the new Airbus A321LR that made it possible to start the traffic. Air Canada, which has long been the only one to fly between Canada and Scandinavia, was caught off guard by SAS’s new route and reduced the number of departures when competition appeared.

SAS suspended the service to Toronto on 1 October, saying that it was only a seasonal summer route.

Toronto is now included in the flight programme again starting on 25 March. Once again, there will be double traffic from both Stockholm, four departures a week and Copenhagen, three flights a week. At the same time, another A321LR is busy with the new routes to New York from Gothenburg and Aalborg and a third one runs between Copenhagen and Boston. That could be a first step towards increasing the number of A321LR in the fleet.

It remains to be seen how Air Canada reacts this time. By all accounts, they have gotten over the initial surprise and are flying from both Toronto and Montreal to Copenhagen on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Meanwhile, Air Canada has ordered 26 A321XLRs from Airbus with the first delivery in mid-2024. This may indicate that the airline is preparing several routes between Canada and Europe.

Source: Flygtorget