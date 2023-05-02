SAS reopens route to Bangkok after 10 years

SAS is continuing to strengthen its offer and to accommodate increased demand for leisure travel, SAS will now open a new route to Bangkok, Thailand. Following this route expansion, travellers will be able to fly direct to Bangkok three times weekly with convenient overnight flights in both directions using the Airbus A350 aircraft.

The first departure is planned from Copenhagen on the 30th of October 2023.

“Thailand and the Scandinavian countries have a long history of friendship and cooperation and returning with a direct route after nine years is a true pleasure. The Bangkok route will offer a perfect entry point for wider Thailand and be a great option for both business and leisure travellers. Bangkok is a vibrant meeting point for international businesses and the country has topped several rankings as the world’s most popular tourist destination with its beautiful beaches, lush jungles and extraordinary Thai cuisine. Regardless of the reason to travel, we are excited to once again offer a direct connection between Scandinavia and the Land of Smiles,” says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.

While many people enjoy the natural beauty of the country and the many opportunities for outdoor activities such as hiking, swimming, and sunbathing, Thailand is also known for its rich culture and history. Numerous temples, palaces and other historical sites can be found throughout Bangkok and the rest of the country.

As part of the Winter 2023/2024 programme, SAS will also continue its three-times-weekly services to Tokyo Haneda (HND) and Shanghai (PVG).

Schedule:

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays Flight no. Departure STD Arrival STA SK973 CPH 23:30 BKK 17:05 (+1) Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays Flight no. Departure STD Arrival STA SK974 BKK 23:45 CPH 06:35 (+1)

Copenhagen-Bangkok will be a winter seasonal route. Note that the route opening is subject to governmental approval.

SAS will operate the Bangkok route with Airbus A350 aircraft offering passengers a unique travel experience, this aircraft has much lower fuel consumption and up to 30 percent lower CO 2 emissions than previous comparable aircraft. The Airbus A350 has 300 seats and offers three travel classes – SAS Business, SAS Plus and SAS Go.

May 2, 2023 11:00