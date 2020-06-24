SAS reopens more routes in July

As demand and interest in travel in Europe increases, SAS reopens seven new routes from Copenhagen.

Last week, SAS launched its traffic programme for July. Following the presentation of updated travel advice in Denmark on Thursday, SAS has seen a rise in demand and interest for travel in Europe. As demand slowly increases once again, SAS is increasing the frequency of flights on many routes and resuming services to seven destinations, including Sardinia and Crete from Copenhagen.

More destinations from Norway, Sweden and Denmark will gradually be added as demand returns.

In July, SAS will fly to an additional seven destinations from Copenhagen:

Chania

Olbia

Venedig

Pisa

Pula

Thessaloniki

Warsaw

SAS is increasing the frequency on the following routes from Copenhagen:

Athen

Malaga

Nice

Oslo

Reykjavik

Færøerne

Stockholm

Chicago

New York

Here you can read more about SAS’ flight programme in July

June 23, 2020 13:04