SAS records strong passenger growth and high load factor in July 2024

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) saw significant growth in passenger numbers in July 2024, with 2.5 million passengers, a 5% increase compared to July 2023. The airline’s capacity rose by 4%, and Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPK) increased by 6% year-over-year. SAS achieved an impressive load factor of 87%, one of the highest in its history.

President & CEO Anko van der Werff expressed satisfaction with the continued increase in passenger volumes and a remarkable regularity rate of 99.3%. He also highlighted the recent partnership agreements with future SkyTeam partner Air France-KLM, set to begin on September 1, which will enhance connectivity and offer additional benefits to loyal customers.