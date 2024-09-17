SAS re-introduces non-stop route from Copenhagen to Seattle

To meet increasing demand for U.S. travel, SAS will relaunch a route to Seattle in May 2025, offering five weekly direct flights from Copenhagen.

This marks a historic return to Seattle for SAS, 57 years after its inaugural flight between the cities. The addition brings the airline’s total North American destinations to 11, enhancing its global connectivity.

Seattle, a city with strong Scandinavian roots, is a highly requested destination, and the new route is expected to boost both passenger and cargo operations. The flights will connect seamlessly with 39 European cities via Copenhagen.