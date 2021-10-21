SAS presents winter traffic programme with 3 new routes, many resumptions and increased frequencies

As demand for travel increases, SAS continues to open up new destinations and more frequent flights. SAS will fly more than 150 routes to 90 destinations during winter 2021-2022.

SAS is also increasing the number of flights between the Scandinavian capitals and to other important destinations in its network to further improve connectivity as travel increases. This includes more flights to the UK from the three Scandinavian capitals – to London, where SAS flies three daily round trips from each capital, and to Manchester.

To meet the growing demand for business and leisure trips, SAS is also increasing the number of flights to other major European cities such as Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Helsinki, Munich, Oslo and Paris.

The SAS winter programme offers skiers attractive timetables to a total of nine winter destinations – Sälen/Trysil and Östersund in Sweden, Salzburg and Innsbruck in Austria, Milan and Venice in Italy, Munich in Germany and Geneva and Zurich in Switzerland.

This winter, SAS will resume several routes from Denmark and Copenhagen to eastern and central Europe to cities such as Stuttgart, Tallinn, Poznan, and Wroclaw.

In Norway, the demand for domestic travel is rising and SAS is therefore increasing the number of flights to Bergen, Stavanger, Bardufoss and Haugesund, as well in Western Norway. SAS is also resuming direct flights between Trondheim and Tromsø and between Oslo and Manchester.

SAS is introducing new routes from Sweden for its winter programme. The new routes that are now opening are Stockholm-Kyiv, Stockholm-Tenerife, and Gothenburg-Gran Canaria. The route from Stockholm to Madeira is also resuming.

Full list of SAS destinations for winter 2021-2022

Copenhagen Oslo Stockholm Bergen
Aalborg Aalborg Aarhus Ålesund
Aarhus Ålesund Alicante Alicante
Aberdeen Aarhus Amsterdam Copenhagen
Alicante Aberdeen Antalya Oslo
Amsterdam Alicante Athens Stavanger
Antalya Alta Barcelona Stockholm
Athens Amsterdam Beirut Trondheim
Barcelona Antalya Bergen
Beirut Barcelona Berlin Stavanger
Bergen Bardufoss Billund Aberdeen
Berlin Bergen Brussels Alicante
Billund Berlin Chicago Bergen
Birmingham Billund Copenhagen Copenhagen
Bologna Bodø Dublin London
Boston Brussels Dusseldorf Oslo
Brussels Copenhagen Edinburgh Trondheim
Chania Dublin Faro
Chicago Dusseldorf Frankfurt Trondheim
Dublin Evenes Funchal Ålesund
Dusseldorf Faro Geneva Bergen
Faro Frankfurt Gothenburg Bodø
Faroe Islands Gdansk Gran Canaria Copenhagen
Frankfurt Geneva Hamburg Oslo
Gdansk Gran Canaria Helsingborg Stavanger
Geneva Hamburg Helsinki Stockholm
Gothenburg Haugesund Innsbruck Tromsø
Gran Canaria Helsinki Kalmar
Hamburg Kyiv Kyiv Gothenburg
Hanover Kirkenes Kiruna Alicante
Helsinki Kristiansand Krakow Copenhagen
Krakow Kristiansund Larnaca Faro
Larnaca Lakselv London Gran Canaria
London London Luleå Malaga
Los Angeles Longyearbyen Malaga Palma de Mallorca
Malaga Malaga Malmö Stockholm
Manchester Manchester Malta
Miami Miami Manchester
Milan Milan Miami
Munich Molde Milan
New York Munich Munich
Nice New York New York
Oslo Nice Nice
Palanga Palanga Oslo
Palma de Mallorca Paris Östersund
Paris Reykjavik Palma de Mallorca
Poznan Stavanger Paris
Reykjavik Stockholm Prague
Rome Tromsø Rome
Sälen/Trysil Trondheim Ronneby
Salzburg Zurich Seville
San Francisco Skellefteå
Shanghai St. Petersburg
Stavanger Stavanger
Stockholm Sundsvall
Stuttgart Tallinn
Tallinn Tampere
Tenerife Tenerife
Tokyo Thessaloniki
Tromsø Tromsø
Trondheim Trondheim
Turin Turku
Warsaw Umeå
Washington D.C. Vaasa
Venice Vilnius
Vilnius Visby
Wroclaw Zurich
Zurich
October 21, 2021 08:00

