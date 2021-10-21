SAS presents winter traffic programme with 3 new routes, many resumptions and increased frequencies

As demand for travel increases, SAS continues to open up new destinations and more frequent flights. SAS will fly more than 150 routes to 90 destinations during winter 2021-2022.

SAS is also increasing the number of flights between the Scandinavian capitals and to other important destinations in its network to further improve connectivity as travel increases. This includes more flights to the UK from the three Scandinavian capitals – to London, where SAS flies three daily round trips from each capital, and to Manchester.

To meet the growing demand for business and leisure trips, SAS is also increasing the number of flights to other major European cities such as Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Helsinki, Munich, Oslo and Paris.

The SAS winter programme offers skiers attractive timetables to a total of nine winter destinations – Sälen/Trysil and Östersund in Sweden, Salzburg and Innsbruck in Austria, Milan and Venice in Italy, Munich in Germany and Geneva and Zurich in Switzerland.

This winter, SAS will resume several routes from Denmark and Copenhagen to eastern and central Europe to cities such as Stuttgart, Tallinn, Poznan, and Wroclaw.

In Norway, the demand for domestic travel is rising and SAS is therefore increasing the number of flights to Bergen, Stavanger, Bardufoss and Haugesund, as well in Western Norway. SAS is also resuming direct flights between Trondheim and Tromsø and between Oslo and Manchester.

SAS is introducing new routes from Sweden for its winter programme. The new routes that are now opening are Stockholm-Kyiv, Stockholm-Tenerife, and Gothenburg-Gran Canaria. The route from Stockholm to Madeira is also resuming.

Full list of SAS destinations for winter 2021-2022

Copenhagen Oslo Stockholm Bergen Aalborg Aalborg Aarhus Ålesund Aarhus Ålesund Alicante Alicante Aberdeen Aarhus Amsterdam Copenhagen Alicante Aberdeen Antalya Oslo Amsterdam Alicante Athens Stavanger Antalya Alta Barcelona Stockholm Athens Amsterdam Beirut Trondheim Barcelona Antalya Bergen Beirut Barcelona Berlin Stavanger Bergen Bardufoss Billund Aberdeen Berlin Bergen Brussels Alicante Billund Berlin Chicago Bergen Birmingham Billund Copenhagen Copenhagen Bologna Bodø Dublin London Boston Brussels Dusseldorf Oslo Brussels Copenhagen Edinburgh Trondheim Chania Dublin Faro Chicago Dusseldorf Frankfurt Trondheim Dublin Evenes Funchal Ålesund Dusseldorf Faro Geneva Bergen Faro Frankfurt Gothenburg Bodø Faroe Islands Gdansk Gran Canaria Copenhagen Frankfurt Geneva Hamburg Oslo Gdansk Gran Canaria Helsingborg Stavanger Geneva Hamburg Helsinki Stockholm Gothenburg Haugesund Innsbruck Tromsø Gran Canaria Helsinki Kalmar Hamburg Kyiv Kyiv Gothenburg Hanover Kirkenes Kiruna Alicante Helsinki Kristiansand Krakow Copenhagen Krakow Kristiansund Larnaca Faro Larnaca Lakselv London Gran Canaria London London Luleå Malaga Los Angeles Longyearbyen Malaga Palma de Mallorca Malaga Malaga Malmö Stockholm Manchester Manchester Malta Miami Miami Manchester Milan Milan Miami Munich Molde Milan New York Munich Munich Nice New York New York Oslo Nice Nice Palanga Palanga Oslo Palma de Mallorca Paris Östersund Paris Reykjavik Palma de Mallorca Poznan Stavanger Paris Reykjavik Stockholm Prague Rome Tromsø Rome Sälen/Trysil Trondheim Ronneby Salzburg Zurich Seville San Francisco Skellefteå Shanghai St. Petersburg Stavanger Stavanger Stockholm Sundsvall Stuttgart Tallinn Tallinn Tampere Tenerife Tenerife Tokyo Thessaloniki Tromsø Tromsø Trondheim Trondheim Turin Turku Warsaw Umeå Washington D.C. Vaasa Venice Vilnius Vilnius Visby Wroclaw Zurich Zurich

October 21, 2021 08:00