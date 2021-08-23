SAS presents traffic programme for the autumn

As demand for both leisure and business travel increases, SAS continues to expand the number of flights. SAS will be flying more than 160 direct routes to 90 destinations during this autumn.

SAS increases the flights between the Scandinavian capitals and important destinations in its network to further improve connectivity for travellers. SAS will now be serving all its domestic destinations in Norway and Sweden when the Arlanda-Sundsvall route is reopened in September. In addition, the number of flights to important destinations for travellers in Europe will increase.

The rising interest in weekend trips and city breaks to European cities makes SAS resume its routes to Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence, Krakow and Prague. There is also an increasing number of flights to warmer Mediterranean destinations in southern Europe and the Canary Islands to meet the growing demand from holidaymakers.

SAS will be flying more direct routes from the Scandinavian capitals to several US destinations from September onwards and will also be present in Asia on routes from Copenhagen to Tokyo and Shanghai.

The full list of SAS destinations for autumn 2021 can be found hereunder.

SAS Flexible options

SAS has introduced more flexible rebooking options to make things easier for the customers. Read more about SAS Flexible Booking.

SAS Safe travel

SAS has introduced a range of measures and procedures to ensure safe air travel during the pandemic. To make it easier for SAS travellers, SAS has developed a digital platform, SAS Travel Ready Centre, where travellers can prepare for their travel, check out entry restrictions and requirements for travel.

SAS new fleet with reduced emissions

SAS continues to bring in new and fuel-efficient aircraft and has one of Europe’s most modern fleets. The new aircraft have 15–30% lower fuel consumption, compared with the aircraft they replace. The new state-of-the-art aircraft will give SAS customers a more pleasant, comfortable and sustainable way of travelling.

SAS Route offering Fall 2021