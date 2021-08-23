SAS presents traffic programme for the autumn

As demand for both leisure and business travel increases, SAS continues to expand the number of flights. SAS will be flying more than 160 direct routes to 90 destinations during this autumn.

SAS increases the flights between the Scandinavian capitals and important destinations in its network to further improve connectivity for travellers. SAS will now be serving all its domestic destinations in Norway and Sweden when the Arlanda-Sundsvall route is reopened in September. In addition, the number of flights to important destinations for travellers in Europe will increase.

The rising interest in weekend trips and city breaks to European cities makes SAS resume its routes to Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence, Krakow and Prague. There is also an increasing number of flights to warmer Mediterranean destinations in southern Europe and the Canary Islands to meet the growing demand from holidaymakers.

SAS will be flying more direct routes from the Scandinavian capitals to several US destinations from September onwards and will also be present in Asia on routes from Copenhagen to Tokyo and Shanghai.

The full list of SAS destinations for autumn 2021 can be found hereunder.

SAS Flexible options

SAS has introduced more flexible rebooking options to make things easier for the customers. Read more about SAS Flexible Booking.

SAS Safe travel

SAS has introduced a range of measures and procedures to ensure safe air travel during the pandemic. To make it easier for SAS travellers, SAS has developed a digital platform, SAS Travel Ready Centre, where travellers can prepare for their travel, check out entry restrictions and requirements for travel.

SAS new fleet with reduced emissions

SAS continues to bring in new and fuel-efficient aircraft and has one of Europe’s most modern fleets. The new aircraft have 15–30% lower fuel consumption, compared with the aircraft they replace. The new state-of-the-art aircraft will give SAS customers a more pleasant, comfortable and sustainable way of travelling.

SAS Route offering Fall 2021

Stockholm Copenhagen Oslo Bergen
Gothenburg Aalborg Alta Alicante
Kalmar Aarhus Aalborg Copenhagen
Kiruna Faroe Islands Aarhus Oslo
Luleå Bergen Bardufoss Stavanger
Malmö Gothenburg Bergen Stockholm
Ronneby Oslo Billund Trondheim
Skellefteå Stavanger Bodø Ålesund
Sundsvall Stockholm Copenhagen
Umeå Trondheim Harstad/Narvik Kristiansand
Visby Aberdeen Haugesund Alicante
Ängelholm Alicante Kirkenes Oslo
Östersund Amsterdam Kristiansand
Alicante Athens Lakselv Stavanger
Amsterdam Barcelona Longyearbyen Aberdeen
Athens Berlin Molde Alicante
Barcelona Bologna Stavanger Bergen
Bergen Boston Stockholm Copenhagen
Berlin Brussels Tromsø Oslo
Billund Chania Trondheim Trondheim
Brussels Chicago Ålesund Ålesund
Copenhagen Dublin Alicante
Dublin Dusseldorf Amsterdam Trondheim
Dusseldorf Faro Athens Alicante
Edinburgh Florence Barcelona Bergen
Faro Frankfurt Berlin Bodø
Frankfurt Gazipasa Brussels Copenhagen
Gazipasa Gdansk Chania Oslo
Helsinki Geneva Dublin Stockholm
Krakow Hamburg Dusseldorf Tromsø
Larnaca Helsinki Faro Ålesund
Las Palmas Krakow Frankfurt
Lisbon Larnaca Gazipasa
London Las Palmas Gdansk
Malaga London Kyiv
Malta Los Angeles Las Palmas
Manchester Malaga London
Miami Manchester Malaga
Milan Miami Manchester
Napels Milan Miami
New York Munich Milan
Nice Napels New York
Oslo New York Nice
Palma de Mallorca Nice Palma de Mallorca
Paris Palma de Mallorca Paris
Prague Paris Reykjavik
Rome Reykjavik Rome
Split Rome Split
Tallinn San Francisco
Tenerife Shanghai
Thessaloniki Split
Trondheim Tenerife
Vilnius Tokyo
Venice
Gothenburg Vilnius
Alicante Warsaw
Copenhagen Washington DC
Faro Zurich
Las Palmas
Malaga
Palma de Mallorca
Split
Stockholm
August 23, 2021 08:00

