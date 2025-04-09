SAS plane with 100 on board makes emergency landing at Trondheim after suspected fuel leak

André Orban
An SAS Embraer E195 passenger plane carrying 100 people on flight SK4483 between Trondheim and Stavanger made an emergency landing at Trondheim Airport (Værnes) after reporting a possible fuel leak shortly after takeoff. The aircraft (registered SE-RSK) sent a mayday signal and returned safely to Værnes at 17:25, less than an hour after departing.

Emergency services responded with full readiness, but no injuries were reported. Passengers remained on board as the airline managed the situation, and airport operations have since returned to normal.

Authorities confirmed a suspected fuel issue, though the exact cause remains unknown. SAS has yet to release further details.

