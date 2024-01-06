SAS plane to Madeira encounters engine issues, diverts to Gran Canaria

An SAS plane departing from Stockholm Arlanda on 6 January, carrying approximately 90 passengers, faced engine problems during its scheduled landing in Funchal, Madeira. The aircraft had to abort its landing due to issues with one of its engines, leading to its diversion to Las Palmas in the Canary Islands.

Flight SK2901 was operated by Airbus A320neo registered SE-ROE.

Footage captured a concerning incident where an apparent engine malfunction occurred during the descent, prompting the plane to ascend again before making a subsequent landing attempt.

While SAS confirmed the engine troubles, they clarified that it wasn’t classified as an emergency landing. Instead, the diversion was a precautionary measure, citing better technical support available at the Las Palmas airport. The incident resulted in the successful landing of the plane after the diversion, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew.