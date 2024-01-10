SAS plane from Stockholm to Helsinki returns to Arlanda after smoke in cabin

An SAS plane, en route from Stockholm Arlanda to Helsinki, was compelled to return to Arlanda shortly after take-off due to an emergency call regarding a smell of smoke in the cabin.

The incident prompted a controlled emergency landing at 14:20 local time. Two reports suggest different passenger counts—32 and 28 individuals were aboard. Although SAS confirmed no fire, the cause of the smoke odour remains unidentified.

The specific aircraft, a wet-leased Nordica Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR registered ES-ACN with a 90-passenger capacity, will undergo examination at Arlanda before resuming the Helsinki flight. Despite the incident, reassurance was given by SAS representatives, emphasising the intention to transport passengers swiftly to Helsinki using another aircraft, maintaining the same crew.