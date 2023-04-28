SAS operates first flight from Aalborg to Newark

On 27 April 2023, SAS operated its first direct flight from Aalborg Airport to Newark Liberty Airport in New York. This marks the expansion of SAS’s New York offering from Scandinavia.

With the new route, citizens in and around Aalborg and the rest of Jutland can fly directly to New York three times a week on SAS’s latest addition to the fleet, the Airbus A321 Long Range, which offers a more comfortable and sustainable journey.

The Aalborg-New York route is in addition to SAS’s five other routes to New York. With its latest offering, SAS will have a total of five daily departures from Scandinavia to New York. The new route is relevant to both business and leisure travellers, as Aalborg and its surroundings offer spectacular scenery and plenty of activities for visitors.

The Airbus A321LR (Long Range) is expected to reduce climate-affecting emissions by 15-18% compared to similar aircraft from the previous generation. The aircraft has 22 business, 12 premium economy and 123 economy seats, providing a total of 157 seats in a single-aisle configuration. The seats are chosen specifically for the A321LR to optimise comfort in all three classes.

SAS Business seats can easily convert to a comfortable, fully flat bed, and there are various mood lighting scenarios in the cabins as well as high-speed Wi-Fi. All seats are equipped with IFE screens, power for laptops and/or high-powered USB, and the reduced cabin noise will further enhance the onboard experience.