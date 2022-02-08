SAS opens new routes to Toronto from Copenhagen and Stockholm

SAS expands its network in North America and will start direct routes to Toronto from Copenhagen and Stockholm in June 2022. SAS will operate three weekly flights from Copenhagen and four weekly flights from Stockholm with brand-new A321LR aircraft.

Toronto is the fourth-largest city in North America, an international centre for business and finance, a truly cosmopolitan city with a vast array of experiences for travellers, from major sports and culture events to great outdoor sceneries around the Great Lakes.

“We are happy to announce direct flights from Scandinavia to Toronto, taking the next step in strengthening our North America network. SAS’ new routes will make travel between Scandinavia and Canada easy and convenient for our travellers. Flights depart from Scandinavia at midday and from Toronto in the afternoon enabling good connections in either end to other destinations,” says Karl Sandlund, EVP Commercial, SAS.

SAS direct routes to Toronto will start in June 2022, provided that SAS obtains the necessary approval from the authorities. Ticket sales will start soon.

The Toronto routes will be operated by Airbus A321LR aircraft in a three-class configuration with 157 seats; 22 seats in SAS Business, 12 seats in SAS Plus (premium economy), and 123 seats in SAS Go (economy).

“SAS aims to be a global leader in sustainable aviation. As we continue to phase in new, fuel-efficient aircraft we now have one of Europe’s most modern fleets. The new, state-of-the-art aircraft will give our customers a more pleasant, comfortable and sustainable way of travelling,” continues Sandlund.

In the coming summer season, SAS will fly to a total of seven destinations in the US and Canada: Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Washington DC, and Toronto.

Schedules to and from Toronto:

Copenhagen-Toronto: Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday

Toronto-Copenhagen: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

Stockholm-Toronto: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday

Toronto-Stockholm: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday

February 8, 2022, 11:00