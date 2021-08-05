SAS opens new routes to the Canary Islands in Winter 2021-22

Demand for travel continues to increase and SAS will start two new routes to the Canary Islands, direct flights to Tenerife from Stockholm and to Gran Canaria from Gothenburg. The new routes start on October 30.

SAS offers a comprehensive program to the Canary Islands during the winter of 21/22 with 6 routes and 17 departures per week which during the Christmas and New Year weekends increases to 30 departures per week.

Although many countries are now easing their entry restrictions, most countries still require various types of travel and test certificates, why it is important to be prepared well before arriving at the airport. To make it easier for travellers, SAS has developed a new digital platform, SAS Travel Ready Center.

SAS’ Canary Islands routes and departures 30 OCT 21 -17 DEC 21 + 11 JAN 22 – 26 MAR 22

Stockholm Las Palmas 4 weekly Stockholm Tenerife 1 weekly Gothenburg Las Palmas 1 weekly Copenhagen Las Palmas 3 weekly Copenhagen Tenerife 2 weekly Oslo Las Palmas 6 weekly

SAS’ Canary Islands routes and departures 18 DEC 21- 10 JAN 22

Stockholm Las Palmas 7 weekly Stockholm Tenerife 2 weekly Gothenburg Las Palmas 2 weekly Copenhagen Las Palmas 7 weekly Copenhagen Tenerife 3 weekly Oslo Las Palmas 7 weekly

New procedures for checking in due to coronavirus

Through SAS Travel Ready Center, travellers can prepare everything they need online from home. On this site, customers can see what restrictions apply at their destination, upload travel certificates, and have them reviewed and verified by SAS. They can then download their boarding pass electronically and go directly to the SAS self-service line at the airport.

Flexible options

Flexibility is important for travellers, especially now that travelling is more challenging than usual. SAS customers can rebook international flights up to 72 hours before departure free of charge. SAS has also introduced more flexible rebooking options to make things easier for our customers. SAS Plus tickets can be rebooked and refunded. For domestic flights, SAS offers rebooking free of charge up to an hour before departure for SAS Go Flex tickets. SAS also offers a 24-hour money-back guarantee if customers have booked their flight through SAS.

SAS Safe travel with SAS

Flying is a safe way to travel during the pandemic, as the air onboard aircraft hinders the spread of infection. Over the past year, SAS has introduced a range of measures and procedures to further ensure safe air travel.

August 5, 2021 11:00