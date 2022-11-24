SAS opens new route to New York JFK in addition to its Newark flights

On February 9, SAS will launch its new route between Copenhagen Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. The new route enables SAS customers to travel easily from both the West and East side of New York as SAS continues to offer departures from Scandinavia to Newark.

Through the launch of its new route to JFK in New York, SAS will offer its customers frequent departures to this convenient and efficient airport with easy access to and from New York as well as many connecting flights to choose from.

JFK service begins with five weekly flights from Copenhagen, ramping up with daily flights for the summer schedule. SAS will be operating in terminal 7 at JFK.

“We are very pleased to launch our new route to JFK. SAS offers a solid product to Newark Airport from Scandinavia, and we believe that this addition to JFK from Copenhagen will strengthen the New York offer to our customers. The US is a strategic market for SAS, and we will continue to develop new routes and destinations whenever the right opportunity presents itself,” says Erik Westman, EVP & CCO, Network and Revenue management.

US destinations continue to generate demand for more frequent departures. SAS will offer about 130 departures per week on a total of 12 routes this winter.

Schedules to and from JFK:

Winter 2022

Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

CPH-JFK: 18:25 – 21:30

JFK-CPH: 23:00 – 12:55

Summer 2023

Daily

CPH-JFK: 19:20 – 22:00

JFK-CPH: 23:55 – 13:45

November 24, 2022 11:30