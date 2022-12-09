SAS offers more than 5000 weekly summer flights

SAS opens 20 new routes in the summer of 2023 which means more than 5000 weekly flights to over 100 destinations.

The new summer program includes more than 200 routes, and the number of flights will continue to rise on major domestic, Scandinavian and international routes as demand for travel is expected to continue to increase.

In light of strong customer demand for particularly popular destinations, SAS’ overall capacity to the Mediterranean is set to exceed pre-pandemic levels. SAS is adding flights to long-time favourites in Spain from all three Scandinavian capitals as well as the fourth destination in Croatia with the start of a Copenhagen-Zadar service.

The summer traffic program includes a major capacity expansion to Italy. SAS will have up to 156 weekly flights on sale between Scandinavia and Italy with the new service from Oslo to Catania, Florence and Venice as well as from Bergen to Milan. In addition, SAS is adding flights to existing destinations such as Milan, Bologna and Rome. Milan will be served up to three times daily from Copenhagen, up to twice daily from Stockholm, and daily from Oslo. The expansion to Italy also includes more flights from Copenhagen to Florence as well as to Catania and Palermo on Sicily.

SAS offers nine new European destinations and one new domestic route in Norway this summer. SAS is flying from Oslo to Antalya, Florence, Catania, Venice, Larnaca and Stuttgart, and from Bergen to Milan and Nice. Additional new routes from Haugesund-Trondheim and Haugesund-Copenhagen is also introduced, as well as an increased frequency between Ålesund and Copenhagen – in total providing even better connections in the western part of Norway.

Adding to an already extensive international network of both intercontinental and European destinations out of Copenhagen, SAS offers seven new routes this summer by flying from Copenhagen to Porto, Larnaca, Antalya, Haugesund, Newquay/Cornwall and Zadar as well as JFK in New York.

SAS also has a continuous focus on domestic routes in Denmark and Sweden with the aim to provide better connections between the Danish and Swedish airports and European destinations. The summer program includes additional morning departures from Aalborg to Copenhagen, adding up to eight daily. SAS will serve Aarhus-Copenhagen with up to five daily flights. SAS is increasing the number of departures between Stockholm and the largest domestic destinations in Sweden, such as Luleå, Gothenburg and Umeå. In addition, SAS offers four new routes from Stockholm to Antalya, Ibiza, Montpellier and Vaasa.

During the summer there will be a continuous increase in flights to major European capitals in order to provide travellers with the best connectivity.

We are pleased to present our program for this summer, and we are delighted to see a continuous increase in demand for travel. The summer offering includes several new destinations as well as expanded capacity to already existing popular summer destinations. SAS will continue to add to our already extensive network during the coming months with several exciting new destinations. We look forward to a busy summer and to welcoming our passengers onboard,” says Erik Westman, EVP & CCO, Network and Revenue management.

The following new routes are introduced as part of the summer 2023 programme:

From To Oslo Antalya, Florence, Catania, Venice, Larnaca and Stuttgart Bergen Milan and Nice Stockholm Antalya, Ibiza, Montpellier and Vaasa Copenhagen Antalya, Haugesund, Newquay/Cornwall, Larnaca, Porto, Zadar and JFK/New York Trondheim Haugesund

SAS’ intercontinental summer offering comprises nine destinations – Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York/JFK, New York/Newark, San Francisco, Washington DC, Toronto and Shanghai. More than 170 flights in total will be operated to these destinations.

Full list of SAS summer destinations:

Copenhagen Oslo Stockholm Gothenburg Aalborg Aalborg Aarhus Alicante Ålesund Ålesund Alicante Athens Aarhus Aarhus Amsterdam Copenhagen Aberdeen Alicante Analya/Gazipasa Faro Alicante Alta Antalya Luleå Amsterdam Amsterdam Athens Malaga Analya/Gazipasa Analya/Gazipasa Barcelona Nice Antalya Antalya Beirut Palma de Mallorca Athens Athens Bergen Split Barcelona Barcelona Berlin Stockholm Bari Bardufoss Biarritz Beirut Bergen Billund Bergen Bergen Berlin Bologna Ålesund Berlin Billund Brussels Alicante Biarritz Bodø Chania Copenhagen Birmingham Brussels Chicago Milan Bologna Catania Copenhagen Nice Boston Chania Dublin Oslo Brussels Copenhagen Dusseldorf Split Catania Dublin Edinburgh Stavanger Chania Dusseldorf Faro Stockholm Chicago Edinburgh Frankfurt Trondheim Corfu Evenes Geneva Dublin Faro Gothenburg Stavanger Dubrovnik Florence Gran Canaria Ålesund Dusseldorf Gran Canaria Hamburg Aberdeen Edinburgh Haugesund Helsingborg Alicante Faro Kirkenes Helsinki Bergen Faroe Islands Kristiansand Ibiza Copenhagen Florence Kristiansund Kalmar London Frankfurt Lakselv Kiruna Milan Gdansk Larnaca Lisbon Nice Geneva London London Oslo Gothenburg Longyearbyen Luleå Split Gran Canaria Malaga Malaga Stockholm Hamburg Manchester Malmo Trondheim Hannover Milan Manchester Haugesund Molde Montpellier Trondheim Helsinki New York EWR Milan Alicante Heraklion Nice Naples Bergen Kristiansand Palermo New York EWR Bodø Larnaca Palma de Mallorca Nice Copenhagen Lisbon Paris Olbia Haugesund London Pisa Oslo Oslo Los Angeles Pula Östersund Stavanger Malaga Reykjavik Palermo Stockholm Manchester Rome Palma de Mallorca Tromsø Montpellier Split Paris Milan Stavanger Pisa Kristiansand Munich Stockholm Prague Alicante Naples Stuttgart Pula Copenhagen New York EWR Tromsø Rome Oslo New York JFK Trondheim Ronneby Newquay/Cornwall Venice Skelleftea Nice Zurich Split Olbia Stavanger Oslo Sundsvall Palanga Tallinn Palermo Thessaloniki Palma de Mallorca Tivat Paris Toronto Pisa Tromsø Porto Trondheim Poznan Turku Prague Umea Pula Vaasa Reykjavik Vilnius Rhodes Visby Rome Warsaw San Francisco Zurich Shanghai Split Stavanger Stockholm Stuttgart Tallinn Thessaloniki Tivat Toronto Trondheim Venice Vilnius Warsaw Washington DC Zadar Zurich

December 8, 2022, 15:45