SAS marks 30th anniversary of Vilnius-Copenhagen route

SAS, together with Lithuanian Airports, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the direct regular route between Vilnius and Copenhagen. On January 21st, 1992, SAS for the first time connected the Lithuanian and Danish capitals. Nowadays, the route is operated twice daily.

Currently, SAS flies a CRJ-900 operated by CityJet, on the route.

Aurimas Stikliūnas, Head of Aviation Services at Lithuanian Airports, commends the long-term relationship with what is one of the longest-serving carriers in the world.

“For already 30 years, travellers can reach the whole world via one of the largest hubs in Europe, and our guests can reach Lithuania. A long-standing relationship connects us with SAS which kickstarted Lithuania’s connectivity with the world from the early days of our independence. Today, a direct regular air link with Scandinavia remains very important for our country’s businesses, leisure travellers and Lithuanians living abroad”, states Mr Stikliūnas.

Rūta Jucienė, representative of SAS in Lithuania, highlights that the airline was one of the first to connect independent Lithuania with the West.

“In 1992, commercial flights were still a rarity, therefore the arrival of SAS was a very special moment for our young country. Alongside the route, we also opened a representative office which became one of the first foreign direct investments in the country. Even during current difficult times for aviation, we are proud to continue our focus on sustainability, connecting families, cultures and businesses in a Scandinavian way”, states Mrs. Jucienė.

Today the airline operates three direct routes to and from Lithuanian Airports: between Copenhagen and Vilnius, between Copenhagen and Palanga, and between Stockholm and Vilnius.