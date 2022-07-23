SAS launches two international routes from Denmark to Scandinavian Mountains Airport, Transavia two more from Amsterdam and Groningen

SAS presents two routes from Denmark to Scandinavian Mountains Airport. International guests will fly directly to the airport from both Copenhagen and Aalborg. The Copenhagen route starts on 22 December and will operate on Thursdays and Sundays during the winter season. The route from Aalborg also starts on December 22 with traffic on Thursdays during the Christmas/New Year period until January 5 and Sundays from January 8.

“Our collaboration with SAS continues. It feels very good being able to welcome SAS Danish travellers to our airport. Short flight and transfer times in combination with a first-class alpine family product in both Sälenfjällen and Trysil give us a big advantage in the alpine winter holiday market,” says Gunnar Lenman, CEO of Scandinavian Mountains Airport.

“There is a great pent-up need to be able to travel abroad. The pandemic has made it more difficult for Danes to go on ski holidays for a while. Sälenfjällen offers popular destinations for ski-loving Danes and it’s great fun to now be able to make them easily accessible again with these direct routes,” says Anders Bjernulf, CEO of Destination Sälenfjällen.

Dutch BBI is offering expanded capacity and more flights to Scandinavian Mountains Airport this winter

After the successful first season, BBI Travel is now expanding the routes to Sälen / Trysil with both larger aircraft and more departures. A novelty is that they also offer departures from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, in collaboration with the airline Transavia. The season premiere will be on Christmas Eve. “We are very happy that BBI Travel continues to fly Dutch guests to our mountain destination. That they are also expanding the capacity with larger aircraft and adding Schiphol in Amsterdam is incredibly fun and exciting as we know that many in and around Amsterdam want to visit our mountain world,” says Gunnar Lenman, CEO of Scandinavian Mountains Airport. “The ski resorts Trysil and Sälen are very versatile destinations for winter sports and other active winter activities such as dog sledding and snowmobiling. What we offer our guests is the uniquely short transfer time, which in combination with the fast and efficient handling at the modern airport ensures that you can be on the slopes in no time (within an hour) after landing,” says Henk van der Kooi, CEO of BBI Travel. Flight schedule Saturdays 24 Dec 2022 to 18 March 2023 • Amsterdam – Scandinavian Mountains Airport 07:20-11:30

• Scandinavian Mountains Airport – Amsterdam 19:40-21:40 • Groningen – Scandinavian Mountains Airport 15:00-18:50

• Scandinavian Mountains Airport – Groningen 12:20-14:05

