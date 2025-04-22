SAS launches “Flavors by SAS” to elevate inflight dining with global cuisine and sustainable design

Starting October 1, 2025, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) will roll out Flavors by SAS, a new in-flight dining concept designed to offer more globally inspired, flexible, and sustainable meal options.

Replacing the long-standing New Nordic model, this fresh approach introduces rotating international menus, tiered service levels tailored to flight duration, and elevated Business Class presentation using porcelain and stainless steel.

The concept emphasises variety, adaptability, and reduced environmental impact through compostable packaging and locally sourced ingredients. Flavors by SAS will first appear on European Business Class flights, with planned expansion to lounges and intercontinental routes.