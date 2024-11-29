SAS launches first direct Scandinavia-Korea route, connecting Copenhagen and Seoul

SAS will inaugurate the first-ever direct route between Scandinavia and Korea, linking Copenhagen and Seoul starting September 12, 2025.

Operating with fuel-efficient Airbus A350 aircraft, the route offers four weekly flights in summer and three in winter, enhancing Copenhagen’s role as a global travel hub.

This expansion caters to a growing demand for travel between Scandinavia and Korea, fuelled by Korea’s cultural appeal and strong business ties. The service promises seamless connectivity via SAS and SkyTeam networks, pending final government approval.