SAS July 2022 traffic figures severely impacted by 15-day pilot strike

During July more than 3,700 flights were cancelled and 380,000 passengers were affected by the SAS’ Scandinavia pilots unions strike action that was concluded on July 19.

In July 1.3 million passengers travelled with SAS, an increase of approximately 23% compared to the same month last year. SAS’ capacity increased by approximately 8% compared with the same period last year. In comparison with last month, the total number of passengers decreased by 32% and capacity decreased by 23%, which was a result of the 15-day pilot strike. The flown load factor for July was 82%, an improvement of 21 percentage points compared to July last year.

“We sincerely apologize to our customers who were affected by the July strike. We are happy operations returned to normality again allowing us to start regaining our customers’ trust. We also continue executing our restructuring plan, SAS FORWARD and filed for chapter 11 in the US on the 5th of July to accelerate the transformation process that will lead to a financially stable airline, that will be able to deliver the service our customers are expecting”, says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.

August 5, 2022 11:00