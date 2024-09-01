SAS joins SkyTeam, enhancing global connectivity and benefits

As of today, September 1, 2024, SAS has officially joined the SkyTeam global airline alliance, marking a significant expansion of the alliance’s network.

This new partnership allows SAS customers to access over 1,000 destinations worldwide, including enhanced connectivity in Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean. The integration offers SAS passengers benefits such as earning and redeeming EuroBonus points across SkyTeam airlines and accessing SkyPriority services and lounges globally.

SkyTeam now serves both the southernmost and northernmost commercial airports, further extending its global reach. SAS’s membership strengthens SkyTeam’s network and enhances travel options for customers.