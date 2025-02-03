SAS introduces stylish, inclusive and sustainable new crew uniforms

By
André Orban
-
0
0

SAS is unveiling new crew uniforms for its 9,000 employees, blending Scandinavian heritage with modern innovation. Inspired by past designs from fashion icons like Christian Dior and Calvin Klein, the refreshed look balances timeless elegance with contemporary style.

The uniforms emphasise inclusivity, featuring gender-neutral options, optional sneakers, and allowances for visible tattoos and piercings. Sustainability is also a key focus, with upcycled materials and durable fabrics.

The rollout begins in February 2025, marking a new era of identity and expression for SAS as it continues to modernise its brand and passenger experience.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.