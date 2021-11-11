SAS increases the number of flights to the US as demand for travel rises after reopening of borders

As a direct result of the US now opening to more visitors, demand for travel is rising sharply. SAS is now updating its traffic program and increasing the number of flights to and from the US.

Flight bookings with SAS to the US over Christmas and New Year have increased significantly. SAS is offering up to 100 flights per week during the Christmas and New Year period to and from Scandinavia.

“It is very gratifying that we can increase the number of flights and offer our customers the chance to finally be able to travel again and experience the other side of the Atlantic, and meet with friends and family,” says Karl Sandlund, Chief Commercial Officer at SAS.

SAS resumed the route from Stockholm to Miami on November 8th and will resume the route from Copenhagen on November 10th and from Oslo on November 11th. This means that SAS will have daily flights to Miami from Scandinavia during the winter.

SAS is also increasing the number of departures to New York and will fly twice daily from Copenhagen, Oslo, and Stockholm, starting November.

SAS flies daily from Copenhagen to Chicago and will start flights from Stockholm to Chicago from mid-December.

SAS will increase the number of flights to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington DC from Copenhagen over Christmas and New Year.

SAS flies to the US with modern Airbus aircraft with fuel-efficient engines. The new aircraft have 15-30 % lower fuel consumption compared to the aircraft they are replacing. The new, state-of-the-art aircraft offer SAS’ customers a more comfortable, pleasant, and sustainable way of travelling.