SAS increases flights from Scandinavia to the United States

SAS will finally be operating on all its US destinations when it resumes direct routes to Boston in September and flights to Miami in October.

”We are delighted to improve the connectivity for both passengers and air freight to and from Scandinavia from all three capitals as the demand increases. From September 2, SAS will reintroduce the route Stockholm-New York, in addition to the current direct routes from Copenhagen and Oslo“, says Karl Sandlund, acting CEO of SAS.

Also, SAS’ first A321LR aircraft will take off from Copenhagen to Boston in September. At the same time, SAS will increase the number of flights from Copenhagen to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington DC starting in September.

From October 1, SAS will resume service to Miami from Copenhagen and Stockholm respectively. Towards the end of October, Miami will be served daily with three weekly flights from Copenhagen and Stockholm respectively as well as once weekly from Oslo.

SAS is currently present in the Chicago market with daily passenger flights as well as additional cargo-only flights from Copenhagen and will restart the Stockholm-Chicago route later this autumn.

SAS’ US routes and departures this autumn:

Copenhagen-New York – 7 weekly

Copenhagen-Chicago – 7 weekly

Copenhagen-Los Angeles – 4-5 weekly

Copenhagen-San Francisco – 4 weekly

Copenhagen-Washington DC – 4 weekly

Copenhagen-Boston – 3 weekly

Copenhagen-Miami – 3 weekly

Oslo-New York – 3 weekly

Oslo-Miami – 1 weekly

Stockholm-New York – 3-5 weekly

Stockholm-Chicago – 3 weekly

Stockholm-Miami – 3 weekly (Note: on this route, SAS will face the new competition from Finnair)

Although many countries are now easing their entry restrictions, most countries still require various types of travel and test certificates and it is important to be well-prepared well before arriving at the airport. To make it easier for travellers, SAS has developed a new digital platform, SAS Travel Ready Center.

New procedures for checking in due to coronavirus

Through SAS Travel Ready Center, travellers can prepare everything they need online from home. On this site, customers can see what restrictions apply at their destination, upload travel certificates, and have them reviewed and verified by SAS. They can then download their boarding pass electronically and can go directly to the SAS self-service line at the airport.

July 9, 2021 11:00