SAS inaugurates route to New York JFK from Copenhagen

SAS is expanding its customer offering to New York and is starting direct routes to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York from Copenhagen. The inaugural flight took place on February 9.

On February 9, SAS launched its new route between Copenhagen Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. The new route enables SAS customers to travel easily to and from both the West and East side of New York as SAS continues to offer departures from Scandinavia to Newark. The inaugural flight took place with SAS’s latest addition to their fleet – the Airbus A321 Long Range which offers a more comfortable and sustainable way of traveling.

Through the launch of its new route to JFK in New York, SAS offers frequent departures to this convenient and efficient airport with easy access to and from New York as well as many connecting flights to choose from.

JFK service begins with five weekly flights from Copenhagen, ramping up with daily flights for the summer schedule. SAS operates into terminal 7 at JFK.

“We are delighted to inaugurate our new route to JFK. SAS already offers a solid product to Newark Airport from Scandinavia, and we believe that this addition to JFK from Copenhagen will strengthen the New York offer to our customers. The US is a strategic market for SAS, and we will continue to develop new routes and destinations,” says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO, SAS.

US destinations continue to generate demand for more and frequent departures. SAS will offer about 130 departures per week on a total of 12 routes this winter.

Schedules to and from JFK:

Winter 2022

Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

CPH-JFK: 18:25 – 21:30

JFK-CPH: 23:00 – 12:55

Summer 2023

Daily

CPH-JFK: 19:20 – 22:00

JFK-CPH: 23:55 – 13:45

Facts about Airbus A321 Long Range (A321LR)

The Airbus A321 Long Range is part of the latest generation of aircraft and is expected to reduce climate-impacting emissions by 15-18 percent compared to similar previous-generation aircraft. This latest addition to the fleet means travelers get access to more intercontinental routes with fewer stopovers, and shorter travel times to and from Scandinavia.

The aircraft has 22 Business, 12 Plus and 123 Go seats, meaning a total of 157 seats in a single aisle aircraft. The seats are especially chosen for the A321LR to optimize the comfort in all three travel classes. Seats in SAS Business are fully flat seat beds and there are different mood light scenarios in the cabins, as well as hi-speed WiFi. Every seat is equipped with IFE screens, PC power and/or hi-power USB. The reduced noise level inside the cabin will further enhance the travel experience on board. The A321LR is part of SAS’ ongoing fleet renewal and will reduce climate-impacting emissions compared to previous generations of similar aircraft.

February 9, 2023 17:30