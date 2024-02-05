SAS flight to Manchester intercepted by two Royal Air Force Typhoons after it lost communications

Two RAF Eurofighter Typhoons intercepted an SAS Scandinavian Airlines Airbus A320neo (reg. EI-SIU) en route from Oslo Gardermoen to Manchester Airport on flight SK4609, as it lost communications.

The interception occurred over the northeast of England, with flight trackers capturing the RAF aircraft guiding the Scandinavian plane to a safe landing on runway 23R at Manchester Airport.

The deployment of Typhoons and escorting such planes is standard procedure in cases of communication loss. Videos depict the Typhoons flying over Manchester and circling the skies around the airport. Emergency services surrounded the Scandinavian plane upon its safe landing.

After two hours on the ground, the Airbus A320neo departed for the return flight.

RAF Typhoons have intercepted a Scandinavian Airlines plane, flight No. #SK4609 from #Oslo a short time ago. The plane first circled Newcastle before heading to Manchester Airport due to loss of communications. It was intercepted by two RAF #Typhoons that were spotted heading… pic.twitter.com/CBXbuOMsiy — YappApp (@YappAppLtd) February 5, 2024

Source: Manchester Evening News, Flightradar24, X