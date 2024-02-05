SAS flight to Manchester intercepted by two Royal Air Force Typhoons after it lost communications

André Orban
Two RAF Eurofighter Typhoons intercepted an SAS Scandinavian Airlines Airbus A320neo (reg. EI-SIU) en route from Oslo Gardermoen to Manchester Airport on flight SK4609, as it lost communications.

The interception occurred over the northeast of England, with flight trackers capturing the RAF aircraft guiding the Scandinavian plane to a safe landing on runway 23R at Manchester Airport.

The deployment of Typhoons and escorting such planes is standard procedure in cases of communication loss. Videos depict the Typhoons flying over Manchester and circling the skies around the airport. Emergency services surrounded the Scandinavian plane upon its safe landing.

After two hours on the ground, the Airbus A320neo departed for the return flight.

Source: Manchester Evening News, Flightradar24, X

