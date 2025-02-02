SAS flight returns to Stockholm Arlanda after mysterious odour reported

SAS flight SK689 bound for Milan Linate was forced to return to Stockholm Arlanda Airport after passengers and crew detected an unusual smell on board. The 157 passengers safely disembarked and are awaiting a replacement aircraft.

SAS press manager Pia Herrera confirmed that technicians are inspecting the aircraft, an Airbus A320neo registered EI-SIV, to determine the source of the odour, which was initially reported as a possible smoke smell.

The plane landed normally with emergency services on standby. The cause of the incident remains unknown.