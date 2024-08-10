SAS flight from Brussels diverted to Amsterdam due to cabin pressure issue

SAS flight SK2590 from Brussels to Copenhagen (Embraer E195 registered SE-RSN) was unexpectedly diverted to Amsterdam Thursday evening after a cabin pressure concern arose mid-flight.

The aircraft departed Brussels Airport at 20:29, with an expected arrival in Copenhagen at 21:50. However, instead of reaching its destination, the plane was rerouted to Amsterdam, where it safely landed.

“We received an indication that the cabin pressure needed to be checked,” explained Alexandra Lindgren Kaoukji, SAS’s press manager.

At Copenhagen Airport, the flight was marked as cancelled. The passengers were rebooked on other flights, while the plane was ferried to Copenhagen the next day in the evening.

“It’s a standard procedure we follow to ensure safety,” added Kaoukji.