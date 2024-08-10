SAS flight from Brussels diverted to Amsterdam due to cabin pressure issue

By
André Orban
-
0
0
SAS Link Embraer E195 SE-RSI at Stockholm Arlanda © Bene Riobó https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=136433439

SAS flight SK2590 from Brussels to Copenhagen (Embraer E195 registered SE-RSN) was unexpectedly diverted to Amsterdam Thursday evening after a cabin pressure concern arose mid-flight.

The aircraft departed Brussels Airport at 20:29, with an expected arrival in Copenhagen at 21:50. However, instead of reaching its destination, the plane was rerouted to Amsterdam, where it safely landed.

We received an indication that the cabin pressure needed to be checked,” explained Alexandra Lindgren Kaoukji, SAS’s press manager.

At Copenhagen Airport, the flight was marked as cancelled. The passengers were rebooked on other flights, while the plane was ferried to Copenhagen the next day in the evening.

It’s a standard procedure we follow to ensure safety,” added Kaoukji.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.