SAS flight cancellations cause chaos for travellers

Technical issues and crew illness lead to numerous flight disruptions

SAS has cancelled ten flights today due to a combination of technical problems and employee illness, affecting hundreds of passengers. Among those impacted is Anders Kringstad and his family, who faced significant disruption at Værnes Airport in Trondheim when their flight to Alicante was cancelled. This led to an unexpected and costly rebooking with Norwegian, cutting their holiday in Spain short.

Flights to destinations such as Athens, Zurich, Tromsø, Bergen, and Ålesund have also been affected, with earlier cancellations including Alicante, Larnaca, Bodø, Chania, and Reykjavik. SAS is attempting to rebook passengers through other airlines and provide hotel accommodations where necessary, but many passengers are still awaiting assistance.

Additionally, an SAS plane en route from Gardermoen to Longyearbyen had to return to Oslo after a bird strike, requiring an inspection and further delaying passengers. SAS is working diligently to find solutions, advising passengers to stay updated via SMS and the SAS app.

Source: VG