SAS flies to more destinations in Europe, US and Asia this autumn – relaunches Oslo-Brussels

Throughout autumn, SAS will continue to increase the number of flights and open routes to more destinations in Europe, USA and Asia to meet the demand for travel and transport to, from and within Scandinavia.

SAS’ domestic flights in Sweden, Norway and Denmark will cover almost the entire domestic network when SAS resumes its flights from Stavanger to Trondheim and from Stockholm to Ronneby and Sundsvall. With its expanded flight programme, within and between the three countries, SAS will increase the availability of essential travel and transport, thereby ensuring critical infrastructure.

To meet the demand also for business travel to Europe, SAS is increasing the number of flights and adding 18 routes to key European markets and capitals, such as from Copenhagen to Paris, from Stockholm to Frankfurt and from Oslo to Brussels.

At the end of September, SAS plans* to start up its intercontinental flights to Asia and fly from Copenhagen to Shanghai once a week.

This means that SAS will be able to offer flights again in the autumn across the whole network on all three continents on which SAS operates.

SAS is also increasing the number of flights to New York from Copenhagen up to daily departures. We will also resume flights from Copenhagen to Washington, with two flights a week from mid-September and maintain an unchanged number of flights to Chicago and San Francisco.

As there is still uncertainty regarding restrictions and there are changes in travel advice, SAS offers travellers the option to change a planned journey/ticket for a SAS Travel Voucher, up to 16 days prior to departure, for all international travel, until January 15.

*Subject to government approval.

August 27, 2020 14:31